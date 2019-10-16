The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Oct. 21-25
Lake Ripley Elementary, Wee/Dragon Kids Club, Head Start, LELP Breakfast
Monday —Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.
Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe or cereal, juice, milk.
Wednesday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.
Thursday — Hot breakfast café or cereal, juice, milk.
Friday — Breakfast breads or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, milk
LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breads.
Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe.
Wednesday — Cinni mini.
Thursday —Hot breakfast cafe.
Friday —Sweet roll & string cheese
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — Lake Ripley & St. Philips: Chicken & gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll. Preschools & LMS/LHS: Chicken fried steak LMS/LHS Alt:Hamburger.
Tuesday — Chicken tenders, mac & cheese, steamed green beans. LMS/LHS Alt.: corn dog
Wednesday — Cheeseburger, curly fries, calico beans, LMS/LHS: build a burger LMS/LHS Alt: pizza.
Thursday — Cool lemon chicken, steamed peas & carrots, steamed brown rice. Preschools & LMS/LHS: Lo Mein noodles, stir fry vegetables, eggroll. LMS/LHS Alt: riblet/bun.
Friday —Cheese bread, marinara sauce, Ceasar salad. LMS/LHS: couscous LMS/LHS Alt: chicken bites.