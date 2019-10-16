The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Oct. 21-25

Lake Ripley Elementary, Wee/Dragon Kids Club, Head Start, LELP Breakfast

Monday —Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.

Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe or cereal, juice, milk.

Wednesday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.

Thursday — Hot breakfast café or cereal, juice, milk.

Friday — Breakfast breads or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, milk

LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breads.

Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe.

Wednesday — Cinni mini.

Thursday —Hot breakfast cafe.

Friday —Sweet roll & string cheese

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Lake Ripley & St. Philips: Chicken & gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll. Preschools & LMS/LHS: Chicken fried steak LMS/LHS Alt:Hamburger.

Tuesday — Chicken tenders, mac & cheese, steamed green beans. LMS/LHS Alt.: corn dog

Wednesday — Cheeseburger, curly fries, calico beans, LMS/LHS: build a burger LMS/LHS Alt: pizza.

Thursday — Cool lemon chicken, steamed peas & carrots, steamed brown rice. Preschools & LMS/LHS: Lo Mein noodles, stir fry vegetables, eggroll. LMS/LHS Alt: riblet/bun.

Friday —Cheese bread, marinara sauce, Ceasar salad. LMS/LHS: couscous LMS/LHS Alt: chicken bites.

