The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Nov. 18-22

Lake Ripley Elementary, Wee/Dragon Kids Club, Head Start, LELP Breakfast

Monday —Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.

Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe or cereal, juice, milk.

Wednesday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.

Thursday — Hot breakfast café or cereal, juice, milk.

Friday — Breakfast breads or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, milk

LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breads.

Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe.

Wednesday — Cinni mini.

Thursday —Hot breakfast cafe.

Friday —Sweet roll & string cheese

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Orange chicken, brown rice, steamed peas & carrots. LMS/LHS: Lo Mein bar, Lo Mein noodles, stir fry veggies, egg roll. LMS/LHS Alt: Hamburger.

Tuesday — Taco in a bag, lettuce, cheese, seasoned corn. LMS/LHS Alt.: corn dog

Wednesday — Pulled BBQ pork, baked beans, winter-slaw salad, Sunchips. LMS/LHS Alt: pizza.

Thursday — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, dinner roll, holiday cookie. LMS/LHS: pasta bar. LMS/LHS Alt: riblet/bun.

Friday — Pizza, steamed broccoli, fruit. LMS/LHS: Meatball sub sandwich, turkey noodle soup. LMS/LHS Alt: chicken bites. Lake Ripley-No School Conferences.

