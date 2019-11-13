The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Nov. 18-22
Lake Ripley Elementary, Wee/Dragon Kids Club, Head Start, LELP Breakfast
Monday —Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.
Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe or cereal, juice, milk.
Wednesday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.
Thursday — Hot breakfast café or cereal, juice, milk.
Friday — Breakfast breads or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, milk
LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breads.
Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe.
Wednesday — Cinni mini.
Thursday —Hot breakfast cafe.
Friday —Sweet roll & string cheese
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — Orange chicken, brown rice, steamed peas & carrots. LMS/LHS: Lo Mein bar, Lo Mein noodles, stir fry veggies, egg roll. LMS/LHS Alt: Hamburger.
Tuesday — Taco in a bag, lettuce, cheese, seasoned corn. LMS/LHS Alt.: corn dog
Wednesday — Pulled BBQ pork, baked beans, winter-slaw salad, Sunchips. LMS/LHS Alt: pizza.
Thursday — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, dinner roll, holiday cookie. LMS/LHS: pasta bar. LMS/LHS Alt: riblet/bun.
Friday — Pizza, steamed broccoli, fruit. LMS/LHS: Meatball sub sandwich, turkey noodle soup. LMS/LHS Alt: chicken bites. Lake Ripley-No School Conferences.