The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Nov. 8-12:
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins
Tuesday — Breakfast bar
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — Beef bowl, noodles or rice, vegetables, fruit & milk. MS/HS alt: hot dog
Tuesday — Omelet, French toast, sweet potato wedges, fruit & milk. MS/HS alt: hot beef & cheese
Wednesday —Deli sandwich, veggies,fruit & milk. MS/HS-Chicken sandwich w/toppings MS/HS alt: riblet sandwich
Thursday — Alfredo, Caesar salad, garlic toast, fruit & milk. MS/HS-Pasta bar
Friday — Build a burrito, brown rice & quinoa, pinto bean, fruit & milk. MS/HS alt: hamburger