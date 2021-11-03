The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Nov. 8-12:

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins

Tuesday — Breakfast bar

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Beef bowl, noodles or rice, vegetables, fruit & milk. MS/HS alt: hot dog

Tuesday — Omelet, French toast, sweet potato wedges, fruit & milk. MS/HS alt: hot beef & cheese

Wednesday —Deli sandwich, veggies,fruit & milk. MS/HS-Chicken sandwich w/toppings MS/HS alt: riblet sandwich

Thursday — Alfredo, Caesar salad, garlic toast, fruit & milk. MS/HS-Pasta bar

Friday — Build a burrito, brown rice & quinoa, pinto bean, fruit & milk. MS/HS alt: hamburger

