The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Sept. 28-30:

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffin

Tuesday — Breakfast bar.

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Riblet sandwich, mac-n-cheese, edamame, fruit & milk

Tuesday — Chicken nuggets, rice pilaf, steamed green beans,  fruit & milk

Wednesday — Cheeseburger, French fried,  fruit & milk

 

