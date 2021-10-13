The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Oct. 18-22:

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins

Tuesday — Breakfast bar

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday —Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, fruit & milk.

Tuesday — Grilled cheese, tomato soup w/crackers (HS/MS-or popcorn & vegetable), fruit & milk.

Wednesday — Chicken nuggets, vegetable w/hummus, fruit & milk.

Thursday — MEA Break

Friday — MEA Break

Tags