The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Nov. 15-19:
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins
Tuesday — Breakfast bar
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — Chicken leg, roasted potatoes, edamame, fruit & milk. MS/HS alt: hot dog
Tuesday — Pulled pork sandwich, cole slaw, chips, fruit & milk. MS/HS alt: hot beef & cheese
Wednesday —Boli cheese pizza, mini salad bar, fruit & milk. MS/HS alt: riblet sandwich
Thursday — Roast turkey breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, roasted squash, homemade stuffing, cranberries, dessert & milk.
Friday — No School K-4 Turkey wild rice soup, mozz bread stick, vegetable, fruit & milk. MS/HS alt: hamburger