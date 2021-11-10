The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Nov. 15-19:

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins

Tuesday — Breakfast bar

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Chicken leg, roasted potatoes, edamame, fruit & milk. MS/HS alt: hot dog

Tuesday — Pulled pork sandwich, cole slaw, chips, fruit & milk. MS/HS alt: hot beef & cheese

Wednesday —Boli cheese pizza, mini salad bar, fruit & milk. MS/HS alt: riblet sandwich

Thursday — Roast turkey breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, roasted squash, homemade stuffing, cranberries, dessert & milk. 

Friday — No School K-4 Turkey wild rice soup, mozz bread stick, vegetable, fruit & milk. MS/HS alt: hamburger

Tags