The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of April 19-23:
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins
Tuesday — Breakfast bar
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday —Country fired steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, mixed vegetables, fruit & milk.
Tuesday —Chicken sandwich, vegetable, fruit & milk.
Wednesday —Italian dunkers w/marinara sauce, vegetable, fruit & milk.
Thursday — Chicken tenders, ramen salad, fruit & milk.
Friday — Build a burger, French fries, fruit & milk. Elementary: Cheeseburger