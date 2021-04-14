The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of April 19-23:

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins

Tuesday — Breakfast bar

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday —Country fired steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, mixed vegetables, fruit & milk.

Tuesday —Chicken sandwich, vegetable, fruit & milk.

Wednesday —Italian dunkers w/marinara sauce, vegetable, fruit & milk.

Thursday — Chicken tenders, ramen salad, fruit & milk.

Friday — Build a burger, French fries, fruit & milk. Elementary: Cheeseburger

