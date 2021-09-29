The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Oct. 4-8:

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins

Tuesday — Breakfast bar

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Chicken alfredo w/pasta, broccoli, bread stick, fruit & milk.

Tuesday — Mini corn dogs, baked beans, vegetable, fruit & milk. 

Wednesday — Pizza, vegetable, fruit & milk.  HS- Mini corn dogs, baked beans

Thursday — Mandarin orange chicken, harvest rice, vegetable, fruit & milk. MS-Chicken tenders

Friday — Cheeseburger, French fries, fruit & milk. MS/HS=Burger Friday.

