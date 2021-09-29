The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Oct. 4-8:
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins
Tuesday — Breakfast bar
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — Chicken alfredo w/pasta, broccoli, bread stick, fruit & milk.
Tuesday — Mini corn dogs, baked beans, vegetable, fruit & milk.
Wednesday — Pizza, vegetable, fruit & milk. HS- Mini corn dogs, baked beans
Thursday — Mandarin orange chicken, harvest rice, vegetable, fruit & milk. MS-Chicken tenders
Friday — Cheeseburger, French fries, fruit & milk. MS/HS=Burger Friday.