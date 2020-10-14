The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Oct. 19-23:

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffin

Tuesday — Breakfast bar.

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Hot dog, baked beans, fruit & milk

Tuesday —Hot ham & cheese, baby bakers, fruit & milk

Wednesday — Chicken nuggets, rice pilaf, vegetable,  fruit & milk

Thursday —  Taco in a bag w/shredded Romaine, cheese, salsa & corn, fruit & milk.

Friday — Italian dunkers w/marinara sauce, broccoli, fruit & milk.

