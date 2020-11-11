The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Nov. 16-20:
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffin
Tuesday — Breakfast bar.
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — Omelet, French toast, breakfast potatoes, fruit & milk
Tuesday — Chicken sandwich, original or spicy, vegetable, fruit & milk
Wednesday — Italian dunkers w/marinara sauce, broccoli, fruit & milk
Thursday — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes & gravy, homemade stuffing, dessert, fruit & milk.
Friday — Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, kettle chips, fruit & milk. St. Philip: Sub sandwich, baby carrots, apple& chips, milk. Lake Ripley-No School