The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Sept. 7-11

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu

LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffin

Tuesday — Breakfast bar.

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — No School

Tuesday —Chicken nuggets, rice pilaf, steamed green beans, fruit & milk

Wednesday — Cheeseburger, french fries, fruit & milk

Thursday — Taco in a bag, chips, w/shredded Romaine, cheese, fruit & milk

Friday — Italian dunkers w/marina sauce, broccoli, fruit & milk

