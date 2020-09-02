The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Sept. 7-11
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu
LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffin
Tuesday — Breakfast bar.
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — No School
Tuesday —Chicken nuggets, rice pilaf, steamed green beans, fruit & milk
Wednesday — Cheeseburger, french fries, fruit & milk
Thursday — Taco in a bag, chips, w/shredded Romaine, cheese, fruit & milk
Friday — Italian dunkers w/marina sauce, broccoli, fruit & milk