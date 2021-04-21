The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of April 26-30:

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins

Tuesday — Breakfast bar

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday —Tso General, rice & stir-fry vegetables, fruit & milk. Elementary: chicken/gravy

Tuesday —Grilled cheese, tomato soup, fruit & milk.

Wednesday —Omelet, French toast, tri tater, fruit & milk. No School- Teacher planning day

Thursday — Pasta bar, Caesar salad, fruit & milk. Elementary: Italian pasta

Friday — Build a burger, emoji fries, fruit & milk. Elementary: Hot dog

