The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Oct. 12-16

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu

LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffin

Tuesday — Breakfast bar.

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Omelet, French toast, hash browns, fruit and milk.

Tuesday —Cheeseburger, vegetable, fruit and milk.

Wednesday — Pizza, Caesar salad, fruit and milk.

Thursday — No School-MEA

Friday — No School-MEA

