The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of April 12-16:
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins
Tuesday — Breakfast bar
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday —Mandarin orange chicken, lo mein noodles, peas & carrots, fruit & milk.
Tuesday —Mini corn dogs, baked beans, fruit & milk.
Wednesday —Chicken fajitas, brown rice, vegetable, fruit & milk. No School-Teacher Planning day.
Thursday — Pasta bar, broccoli, fruit & milk. Elementary: Italian pasta
Friday — Build a burger, BBQ sidewinder fries, fruit & milk. Elementary: Hot dog