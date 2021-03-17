The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Mar. 22-26:

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins

Tuesday — Breakfast bar

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday —Pork tenderloin sandwich, emoji fries, fruit & milk.

Tuesday — Chicken tenders, Caesar salad, fruit & milk.

Wednesday —Pizza, vegetable, fruit & milk. Distance learners

Thursday — Mandarin orange chicken, lo mein noodles, roasted asparagus, fruit & milk.

Friday — Grilled cheese, tomato soup, fruit & milk.

