The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of May 17-21:
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins
Tuesday — Breakfast bar
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday —Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, mixed vegetables, fruit & milk.
Tuesday — Chicken fajitas w/peppers & onions, rice, vegetable, fruit & milk.
Wednesday — School pizza, vegetable, fruit & milk.
Thursday — Pasta bar, Caesar salad, vegetable, fruit & milk. Lake Ripley: Italian pasta
Friday — Submarine sandwich, vegetable, fruit & milk. LHS: Pulled pork sandwich