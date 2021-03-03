The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Mar. 8-12:
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins
Tuesday — Breakfast bar
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — Haystackers, rice, vegetable, fruit & milk.
Tuesday — “Gone to the Dogs”, baked beans, fruit & milk.
Wednesday —Chicken sandwich, French fries, fruit & milk. Distance learners
Thursday — Cheeseburger macaroni green beans, fruit & milk. HS- pasta bar
Friday — Fish sandwich, vegetable, fruit & milk. No School K-4