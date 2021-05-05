The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of May 10-14:
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins
Tuesday — Breakfast bar
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday —Mandarin orange chicken, lo mein noodles, vegetable, fruit & milk. Lake Ripley: rice
Tuesday — Chicken sandwich, vegetable, fruit & milk.
Wednesday — School pizza, vegetable, fruit & milk.
Thursday — Omelet, French toast, vegetable, fruit & milk.
Friday — Italian dunkers w/marinara, vegetable, fruit & milk.