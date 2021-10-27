The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Nov. 1-5:
Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins
Tuesday — Breakfast bar
Wednesday — Breakfast snack
Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick
Friday —Breakfast on the go
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — Chix gravy w/mashed potatos, dinner roll, fruit & milk. Ms/HS alt: hot dog
Tuesday — Mini corn dogs, baked beans, fruit & milk. HS-Jimmy's pizza MS/HS alt: hot beef & cheese
Wednesday — Pizza, vegetable, fruit & milk. MS-Jimmy's pizza MS/HS alt: riblet sandwich
Thursday — Italian pasta, Caesar salad, garlic toast, fruit & milk. MS/HS-Pasta bar
Friday — Chicken sandwich, primavera pasta salad, vegetable, fruit & milk. MS/HS- submarine sandwich MS/HS alt: hamburger