The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Nov. 1-5:

Litchfield Schools breakfast menu- LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breakfast breads or muffins

Tuesday — Breakfast bar

Wednesday — Breakfast snack

Thursday —Sweet roll, cheese or meat stick

Friday —Breakfast on the go

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Chix gravy w/mashed potatos, dinner roll, fruit & milk. Ms/HS alt: hot dog

Tuesday — Mini corn dogs, baked beans, fruit & milk. HS-Jimmy's pizza MS/HS alt: hot beef & cheese

Wednesday — Pizza, vegetable, fruit & milk. MS-Jimmy's pizza MS/HS alt: riblet sandwich

Thursday — Italian pasta, Caesar salad, garlic toast, fruit & milk. MS/HS-Pasta bar

Friday — Chicken sandwich, primavera pasta salad, vegetable, fruit & milk. MS/HS- submarine sandwich MS/HS alt: hamburger

