The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.

Week of Oct. 7-11

Lake Ripley Elementary, Wee/Dragon Kids Club, Head Start, LELP Breakfast

Monday —Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.

Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe or cereal, juice, milk.

Wednesday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.

Thursday — Hot breakfast café or cereal, juice, milk.

Friday — Breakfast breads or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, milk

LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go

(Includes assorted fruits and milk)

Monday — Assorted breads.

Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe.

Wednesday — Cinni mini.

Thursday —Hot breakfast cafe.

Friday —Sweet roll & string cheese

Litchfield School Lunch

Monday — Scrambled eggs & cheese, French toast, sweet potato fries, LMS/LHS: sausage links LMS/LHS Alt:Hamburger.

Tuesday — Pulled BBQ pork, Southwestern salad, Sun chips. LMS/LHS Alt.: corn dog

Wednesday — Lake Ripley & St. Philips: Pizza & fresh greens salad. Preschools & LMS/LHS: meatball sub sandwich, parsley buttered noodles LMS/LHS Alt: pizza.

Thursday — Chicken sandwich, sour cream & chive fries. LMS/LHS Alt: riblet/bun.

Friday — Homemade chili, crackers & twisted cheese breadstick. LMS/LHS Alt: chicken bites.

