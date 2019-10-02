The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Oct. 7-11
Lake Ripley Elementary, Wee/Dragon Kids Club, Head Start, LELP Breakfast
Monday —Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.
Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe or cereal, juice, milk.
Wednesday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.
Thursday — Hot breakfast café or cereal, juice, milk.
Friday — Breakfast breads or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, milk
LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breads.
Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe.
Wednesday — Cinni mini.
Thursday —Hot breakfast cafe.
Friday —Sweet roll & string cheese
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday — Scrambled eggs & cheese, French toast, sweet potato fries, LMS/LHS: sausage links LMS/LHS Alt:Hamburger.
Tuesday — Pulled BBQ pork, Southwestern salad, Sun chips. LMS/LHS Alt.: corn dog
Wednesday — Lake Ripley & St. Philips: Pizza & fresh greens salad. Preschools & LMS/LHS: meatball sub sandwich, parsley buttered noodles LMS/LHS Alt: pizza.
Thursday — Chicken sandwich, sour cream & chive fries. LMS/LHS Alt: riblet/bun.
Friday — Homemade chili, crackers & twisted cheese breadstick. LMS/LHS Alt: chicken bites.