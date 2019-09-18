The following are menus for Litchfield Public Schools. Lunch includes entrée, fruit, vegetable, breads/grains and milk. Lunch menus are for Head Start, LELP, St. Philips, Ripley, LMS and LHS unless otherwise noted.
Week of Sept. 23-27
Lake Ripley Elementary, Wee/Dragon Kids Club, Head Start, LELP Breakfast
Monday —Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.
Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe or cereal, juice, milk.
Wednesday — Yogurt parfait or cereal, fruit, milk.
Thursday — Hot breakfast café or cereal, juice, milk.
Friday — Breakfast breads or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, milk
LMS/LHS Breakfast Grab N Go
(Includes assorted fruits and milk)
Monday — Assorted breads.
Tuesday — Hot Breakfast cafe.
Wednesday — Cinni mini.
Thursday — Frudal bar or bagel-cinnamon/strawberry.
Friday — Raised donut or muffin
Litchfield School Lunch
Monday —Chicken alfredo w/pasta, steamed broccoli, bread stick LMS/LHS Alt:Hamburger.
Tuesday — Taco in a bag, seasoned corn LMS/LHS Alt.: corn dog
Wednesday — Cheese bread, marinara sauce, Ceasar salad. LMS/LHS- couscous Alt: riblet/bun.
Thursday — Cool lemon chicken, steamed brown rice, steamed peas & carrots. Pre-school: lo mein noodles, stir fry vegetables. LMS/LHS — lo mein bar, lo mein noodles, stir fry vegetables, egg roll Alt: chicken bites.
Friday —Mini corn dogs, baked beans, sugar snap peas. LMS/LHS Alt: Pizza