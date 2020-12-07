Litchfield Public Schools students are eligible for school lunch during distance learning, but an order for meals must be placed through the district's website.
Students must submit a request via the School Meal Order Form each week. The form is available on the school website , www.litchk12.mn.us. Click the School Meal Order Form link in the QuickLinks section of the home page.
The form closes at 10 a.m. each Sunday for the coming week.
Students receive a seven-day meal pack, including breakfast and lunch for every day of the week, including Saturday and Sunday. Food must be picked up from noon to 1 p.m. or 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays at Door 11 of the Litchfield Middle School/High School.