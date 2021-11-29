Noah Schow and Kylie Gugggemos were chosen Students of the Week for Nov. 29-Dec. 3 by staff at Litchfield High School.
Schow, a senior, was nominated by teacher Amy Crusoe for his “dedication to sticking out difficult and challenging situations.” He is an excellent leader, Crusoe said, and is “working hard to stay focused and completing high quality work.” He also has demonstrated a willingness to advocate for himself.
Schow participates in basketball and baseball. He also enjoys hanging out with friends and watching football and basketball. He is the son of Dana Schow and Matt Schow, both of Litchfield.
Guggemos, a junior, also was nominated by Crusoe, who said she “balances work, school, hobbies with grace” and “consistently strives to do better and to work ahead.” She has shown perseverance on challenging work and she makes time to work with teachers.
She participates in choir and theater at school. Outside of school, she works at a daycare, and she enjoys doing makeup and cooking.
Her parents are Chris and Shelly Guggemos of Litchfield.