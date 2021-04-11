Alexander Medina had heard of Albert Einstein.
He even knew Einstein’s famed Theory of Relativity.
But neither Medina nor his social studies classmate Joel Isaac Aguirre knew that the renowned physicist had an issue with socks.
Oh, the Madness of March.
The research that helped Medina and Aguirre uncover Einstein’s dislike for socks’ propensity to develop uncomfortable holes in them played a key role in the duo’s winning the American History March Madness championship — an annual competition in Bill King’s seventh-grade social studies classroom at Litchfield Middle School.
The video presentation that Medina and Aguirre assembled about Einstein helped them win six head-to-head contests against other seventh-graders, including the championship matchup against Lincoln Dille’s presentation about abolitionist and author Harriet Beecher Stowe.
“I really like American history,” Medina said, “and (March Madness) is a fun way to, like, compete and learn at the same time.”
This was the eighth year that King has staged American History March Madness with his seventh-grade social studies classes. He started it as a way to spark interest in historical figures and to give students experience in researching and presenting information.
Since its inception, it has become an academic event that students look forward to when they entered seventh grade.
King said that as he prepared to launch American History March Madness, he did a Google search for the most influential people in American history. That initial year saw famous people like Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Amelia Earhart, Hellen Keller and Martin Luther King Jr. Since then, King has expanded the field to include inventors and more recent historical figures like Apple computer co-founder Steve Jobs and Microsoft’s Bill Gates, as well as recent American soldiers such as Pat Tillman and Chris Kyle.
Students pair up or work individually, selecting their historical figure via a blind draw. They then have about three weeks to research their subject and produce a video that’s between 2 minutes and 2 minutes and 30 seconds long.
From there, the students and their videos are put into a 64-player bracket, where they’re pitted in head-to-head matchups against fellow students, with the winner determined by a vote of the classmates. Those contests reduce the field from 64 famous people to one eventual winner.
Medina said he felt fortunate when he and Aguirre drew Albert Einstein’s name. At least he was a figure he knew something about, though their research brought other interesting facts to light – like that quirky dislike of socks. Of course, they included other more significant facts about Einstein, like his Theory of Relativity or, e=mc2 (energy equals mass times the speed of light squared), and his regret that a letter he wrote to then-President Franklin Roosevelt played a role in the atomic bombs dropped on two Japanese cities in World War II.
Medina and Aguirre wove video footage and still photos of Einstein, his papers and inventions under the narrative they wrote from their research — a combination that made them March Madness champions.
Unlike his finals opponents, Dille said he didn’t know much about the subject he drew. But he wound up learning a lot through his research about Harriet Beecher Stowe’s work to end slavery, and her writing of the book “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” which played a role in the start of the Civil War.
“I thought other videos were going to be greater than mine,” Dille said. “I didn’t know much about her before I started, but my video turned out, and I guess it was better than some others.”
The students said they enjoyed the competition, and they also saw American History March Madness as an “efficient” way to learn a little bit about many famous Americans.
“I personally think it was a fun way to compete and learn at the same time,” Medina said.