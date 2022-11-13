The Lake Ripley Elementary, third grade UpStander comes from Leah Jenzen’s room. Soren Bjorkman always does his best, works hard and leads by example. He is always positive and looking for ways to include others. Thank you Soren for showing awesome Dragon Pride!
Our fourth grade upstander comes from Greyson Pingree’s room. Ethan Ziegler does an excellent job of showing Dragon Pride all throughout the day. Not only does he do a great job of meeting classroom expectations, he also helps other students meet those expectations as well. Ethan is a great positive leader in the classroom. Way to go, Ethan!