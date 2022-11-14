Litchfield Public School students and teachers shared in a lessons about digital safety during a series of presentations from a national speaker last week at district schools.
Kim Karr, co-founder and executive director of #ICANHELP, spoke to student assemblies at Ripley Elementary School and the high school Nov. 8, then the middle school Nov. 9. Finally, she offered an educator-focused lesson during a two-hour teacher in-service the afternoon of Nov. 9.
Karr’s nonprofit corporation, #ICANHELP, seeks to educate students on the proper use of social media and empowers all ages to deal with conflict, negativity and harassment online. Founded in 2011, the nonprofit has worked with more than 450,000 students throughout the country to “be the digital change they want to see,” Karr said.
According to the #ICANHELP website, Karr started the corporation after seeing the destructive power of online negativity firsthand. An anonymous user created a Facebook page targeting a teacher at her school. Over the next two weeks, 1,000 students followed the page, with many commenting and fueling the fire. One student finally stepped up and reported the page, ending the schoolwide drama.
Karr acted to ensure nothing like that would ever happen at her school again, developing an online safety and positivity program and training students to become Digital First Responders. A year later, a similar page popped up and targeted the same teacher, only this time, the students were ready. More than 30 students posted positive comments on the page, and the page was taken down within 24 hours.
“We don’t usually think of it, but just like the way negativity can spread, people can be swayed or encouraged when the majority are doing ‘good’ online,” Karr said. “Students just need to be shown how to respond to the negativity. We need to empower our future generation to take action against all the issues that are arising with technology. Through #ICANHELP, students are learning that kindness is saving lives and it doesn’t have to be anything big — a simple smile or a nice Post-it note on a locker might be all it takes.”
Karr said she believes that students are at the core of the solution to “online toxicity.” Her company’s student-led approach to solving difficult social issues gives students the tools to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.
Her presentations to more than 900 Litchfield students and the district’s teaching and support staff offered ideas for “Digital First Responders” to be prepared to handle cyber bullying, harassment and other forms of abuse as they arise.