Litchfield Public School students and teachers shared in a lessons about digital safety during a series of presentations from a national speaker last week at district schools.

Kim Karr, co-founder and executive director of #ICANHELP, spoke to student assemblies at Ripley Elementary School and the high school Nov. 8, then the middle school Nov. 9. Finally, she offered an educator-focused lesson during a two-hour teacher in-service the afternoon of Nov. 9.

