I think spring is here! (Minnesota weather easily fools this prairie girl.) If we have any more snow after this I’m sure it will be a fluke.
We are in the time of year when the next brochure is being written. Classes and activities are being planned for summer and early fall. I have seen some of the ideas and I think you are going to be pleased once again.
In the meantime, in this in-between time, we have a few things going on that you and your family members might be interested in. For boomers we have Medicare 101 on Wednesday, March 25. It will help you navigate the world of Medicare as you begin planning for the relaxing years of retirement. And to get you ready for the time you will have for the internet researching you will be doing, check out Senior Surf Day Wednesday, April 22. This class will answer your questions about the internet and social media.
Speaking of spring, the Stockman’s spring potting class is happening again on Saturday, April 11. The two classes offered that day have been filled in the past so you won’t want to delay in getting your name on the list for this year. The amazing staff at Stockman’s do a fantastic job of explaining the different kinds of plants available (and there are hundreds out there). And they lead us through the process of planting aesthetically pleasing pots to enjoy all summer. And once it is planted, we are allowed to leave our pot at the greenhouse to begin the growing process in the controlled climate there, perfect for establishing your pot.
Spring means spending more time outside with that adorable pooch of yours! We have three Touch classes at Star Dreamer Ranch just for you. Therapy Dog Informational meeting is Thursday, April 2. Puppy training classes are Wednesday evenings, beginning April 22, for that newest fur baby of yours. And Intro to touch/Obedience Dog Training Workshop starts Thursdays, April 23.
You might be planning your summer garden and lucky for you we have a few garden spots open. Call today to reserve your spot! And while you are waiting for the ground to thaw and the tilling to be done, you might want to take a cooking class. Cooking for One or Two is the spring cooking class that is happening on April 23.
Spring is shaping up to be quite exciting so call 320-693-2354 to register today. You can always find us online at www.litchfieldcommunityed.com.