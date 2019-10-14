Litchfield Public Schools is among those receiving a share of $30 million from the state to fund safety initiatives.
A provision set in Minnesota’s last legislative session said if the state hit a certain benchmark on tax collection, additional money would be made available to schools. Litchfield's share is $53,405. The money, authorized under the Safe Schools Levy, can be used in several ways, such as for police liaison services, counseling, school security, gang resistance education training and other crime prevention or safety measures.
Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township, said a benefit of the approach is that it lets each school decide how to use the money.
“Our schools each face their own unique safety challenges, and this funding allows local citizens and officials to make decisions that suit them best,” he said.
Money will also be provided to other area schools, including Hutchinson ($98,106), Glencoe-Silver Lake ($55,248), Lester Prairie ($15,527), New Century Academy ($4,860) and New Discoveries Montessori Academy ($3,616).
In recent years, many schools have increased security, including in Litchfield where all school buildings keep their doors locked during the school day. The front entrances are secure as well, with entry granted through a buzzer system in the office. Improved security system at Lake Ripley Elementary School is one of the items included in the bond referendum coming on Nov. 5.