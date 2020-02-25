Alyssa Ross is excited about casting her ballot for the first time in the fall general election.
The Litchfield High School senior was nervous about voting, but when Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon showed up to her college government class last week and explained the balloting process, it reassured Ross.
“I just learned a lot more about the voting process, and that there are ways that I can go in, and I don't have to vote for (everyone),” Ross said. “I think it just makes me more comfortable knowing a little bit more about it, because I don't think I've ever really been told a ton about it. And now I know — which is nice —before going into it.”
Simon often visits schools throughout Minnesota to talk to students about the key aspects of his office. He explained to Litchfield High School students that his office offers business services. In other words, if someone wants to start a business, they would go through the Secretary of State, which supplies all the steps for starting a new business.
“So we're kind of the welcome mat for Minnesota businesses,” Simon said. “We do a lot of commercial documents, business-related documents that businesses have to file and then renew every year.”
The second service Simon's office offers is a statewide address confidentiality program called Safe at Home. The program helps people — who may fear for their safety in cases such as domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking and others — hold a confidential address. Participants in the program receive a post office box they can use as their legal address.
The third service Simon's office offers — as he explained it, the "major" part of his duties — is elections.
“We don't count the votes,” Simon said. “That happens here in Litchfield. It happens in cities. It happens at townships. We don't count a single vote, not one. We post what other people count. And we aggregate all that. We don't own any election equipment and the other tabulators.
“We provide legal guidance,” he continued. “We do all the legislative work, and so forth. So we coordinate that, we oversee it. We are the chief elections administrator, but the nitty-gritty stuff on Election Day and others, happens at the local level."
In the United States, young voters vote at lower rates than other countries, Simon said. Minnesota was No. 1 in the country for 18- to 29-year-old voter turnout. An estimated 42 percent who voted in 2018 were in that age bracket, Simon said.
“We do better than others but still not good enough,” he said. “I would say, it should be over 50 percent of young people, and part of it is just explaining what the rules are.”
Simon is proud of Minnesota's No. 1 ranking for voter turnout in the past few elections, especially among young voters, he said. But he would like to see the number to continue to rise.
When Simon asked LHS students which of them plan to vote in the general election, three or four students raised their hands, and one of them was Ross.
Ross initially thought the election process was complicated, and that she must know every single running contestant — election judges, school board and others — to vote with confidence. But that is not the case, Simon said.
“But we don't live in a perfect world,” Simon added. “So if you have a strong opinion on the presidential election this year … don't beat yourself up. … You're not a bad citizen. vote for president and leave.
"Ideally, you would fill out more, and over time as you get older, you will," he said. "But don't psych yourself out, that have you got to be an expert on what a county commissioner is, and spend hours googling candidates if you don’t know anything about them.”
Simon recommended the class steer away from going to the polls on Election Day, and instead request their ballots be mailed to them and follow instructions on www.sos.state.mn.us website and vote that way, he said.
“Have it mailed to you in your dorm room, apartment or wherever you are next fall, and that’s it,” Simon said. “Then you avoid the mess, ‘Where do I have to go and show?’ It’s just between you and your hometown election, or office, and postal service. That’s it — self-contained. You don’t have to deal with the administration. That’s my advice.”