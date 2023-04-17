Litchfield Middle School announced its student All Stars for the month of March, as selected by the teaching staff. The All-Stars, with comments from teachers, follow:
Litchfield Middle School announced its student All Stars for the month of March, as selected by the teaching staff. The All-Stars, with comments from teachers, follow:
Adriana Swanson, fifth grade
Adriana has an outstanding work ethic. She works hard in every class and stays on top of her missing work. Self-advocacy and getting along with a variety of personalities are some of her strengths. Adriana shows strong participation in all her classes and is well-respected by her peers. She is polite, kind, and considerate. Adriana sets a great example for her peers by using time wisely and showing strong engagement in class. Keep up the great work, Adriana!
Chloe Johnson, sixth grade
Chloe is a great leader by example. She works with all of her peers and is kind to all. Her example of hard work and inclusiveness is second to none. Chloe is mature beyond her years, and an absolute delight to have in class. Congratulations!
Marcella Bruning, seventh grade
Marcella is the absolute perfect definition of a role model for everyone around her. On top of her exceptional maturity and drive to succeed, she is also extremely polite, kind, and contagiously joyful. One of Marcella’s most impressive qualities is her constantly positive attitude: she comes to class each day with a genuine smile on her face and a willingness to work and challenge herself. Keep up the amazing work, Marcella!
Levi Johnson, eighth grade
Levi is consistent with his grades and turns in excellent work. He is a great example in class of a hard worker. He participates when asked and stands out amongst his peers both for his behavior and his knowledge. Levi is a pleasure to have in all of his classes. Keep it up, Levi!