Logan King, Tyler Jansky and Mason Woelfel have found a level of comfort and confidence when speaking to large groups
Lia Caron and Kate Brekke say their speaking skills have improved, as well their understanding that verbal communication can be tricky – especially when it involves a couple dozen kindergartners.
Anna Iverson and Whitney Rick learned that leadership can be challenging, but also fun and rewarding. And it can change lives.
Those are just some of the takeaways that Litchfield students said they’ve gained from involvement in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. It’s all part of the legacy the career and technical student organization has at Litchfield Public Schools.
Earlier this spring, high school and middle school FCCLA members wrapped up their club year with a trip to the state conference where they earned multiple high awards. Eleven of the club’s teams qualified to advance to the national conference this summer in San Diego.
Most of the 23 students won’t go to the national conference due to other conflicts or commitments, but that does little to dampen the enthusiasm over another successful year for Litchfield’s FCCLA participants.
Here’s a recap of national qualifiers:
- Iverson and Rick advanced with a National Programs in Action project about distracted driving.
“It’s probably one of the most important projects we’ve done,” Iverson said. “It’s a prevalent thing in the community. I think that it was really important to us that our community learns more about it, especially people at our school.”
Added Rick: “We really thought this project was so important for us and our grade, our school, because we’ve gone through a lot. We know what the effects of distracted driving are, and not even just distracted driving accidents, but car accidents.”
The two seniors, both of whom have participated in FCCLA since sixth grade, said the project was one they chose early in the school year, when advisor Katie McGraw went through a list of potential topics.
“She said distracted driving, and we said ‘We want to do that,’ like, instantly, because it just kind of struck a chord with us,” Rick said.
They surveyed the student body at LHS on their attitudes about distracted driving, and got some help from high school Principal Jason Michels in surveying the community through his Facebook page. They created and hung posters about the dangers of distracted driving around school, and made a presentation on the topic to sophomores at the school. Finally, the created a multimedia presentation for the state conference.
They admit their not sure the effort changed their classmates’ driving habits, but they’re confident that it got their fellow students to think about the topic.
“I think they’re more aware of their habits,” Iverson said.
- Brekke and Caron advanced with a Focus on Children project, in which they prepared lesson plans for a Lake Ripley Elementary School kindergarten classroom around three holidays.
“We tried to teach them three main characteristics that we thought they should have when they go into more social events,” Brekke said. “We taught them how to be kind and to be thankful.”
“And how to kind of widen their attention span,” Caron said. “And keep them focused on things for more than five minutes.”
That, they said, was perhaps the biggest challenge – and learning opportunity – for them in the project, as they realized that seemingly simple instructions can be complicated and confusing for a young, developing mind. It also gave them a greater appreciation for the work done by teachers in classrooms every day.
The pair said they researched things a typical five-year-old should be able to do in terms of both cognitive and motor skills, and then tried to incorporate those things into lessons about sharing, being kind and thankful that they presented around Thanksgiving, Christmas and Valentine’s Day.
“It was fun,” Caron said with a smile. “Like, we just got to kind of take a trip back to what it was like being so little, and not having to worry about writing three-page papers.”
It’s the kind of fun that makes learning sneak up on a person, something Caron and Brekke said they probably would not have experienced without their involvement in FCCLA — a them that echoes throughout conversations with many of their local club’s national qualifiers.
“Doing the projects is what is most fun about it,” Brekke said. “You just feel like you learn more things.”
- Woelfel, Jansky and King earned national qualification with their Chapter in Review project, for which they collected photographs and information about all of the Litchfield chapter’s projects throughout the year, then presented it during the state conference.
The three seniors have been in FCCLA since middle school and say they’ve gained much through their participation.
“Good communication skills, good leadership skills,” Woelfel said. “And I learned what it feels like to work hard and see the big goal from it.”
Chapter projects like We Scare Hunger, a Halloween effort to collect donations for the food shelf, are a reminder of “how a little can go a long way,” Jansky said, and of the chapter’s ability to make change in their community.
- Sophomore Lydia Asmus did a Career Investigation project, researching and assembling a portfolio about a career in law. Now in her third year in FCCLA, Asmus said she was “in shock” when she learned her project earned national qualification. She remembers a group of her classmates qualifying and actually attending the national conference in middle school. She won’t go to nationals this year, because she’ll be busy with marching band and will travel with the band on its annual trip, this year to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
But Asmus said she’s glad she tackled the career investigation project, for which she interviewed a local attorney and a judge to learn more about their jobs, education and the like.
“I got to listen to court cases,” she said. “It was very interesting.”
- Anna Sorgatz and Brooke Caron earned national qualification with an Event Management project, for which they planned, promoted and executed a fundraising 5-kilometer fun run/walk on the Saturday before Easter. The run/walk raised money for the new cardio/weight room at Litchfield High School.
The pair credit their advisors, including Tasha Koll, McGraw and Julie Rick with building a culture of success in the Litchfield FCCLA chapter.
“They’re very dedicated, and they want everybody to do go and to benefit from the projects they do,” Sorgatz said.
“Yeah, they try to help us put our best foot forward,” Caron said. “They always make sure our projects are amazing. They dedicate a lot of time on weekends to meeting with you to work on your project and finish it to make sure it’s ready.”
- Matt Pofahl, Kira Kuhnau and Gray Nelson did an Interpersonal Communication project, which they called “communicating through kindness.”
“We wanted to try to find a different way, other than lectures, of having people learn how to communicate,” Pofahl, a senior, said. “We went to the middle school and taught just a couple of lessons.”
From there, the group planned social media posts that offered weekly “kindness challenges” for students, such as “give someone a compliment today” or “hold the door open for someone,” that offered an opportunity to win prizes for students “caught” being kind.
“It went pretty well,” Nelson, a junior, said. “We had a lot of people participate, and they were actually excited about it.”
Pofahl said that after two months of kindness challenges the group began to hear comments that “teachers really liked seeing all the kindness acts that were going on.”
“It’s great to see the changes you can have in certain communities or groups,” Pofahl said. “Being able to help people out, finding avenues of helping people that you wouldn’t normally find, that’s one of the things that I’ve learned in FCCLA.”
- Shelby Dengerud, Ellie Brown and Elijah Schacherer advanced with a Chapter Service project that saw them involved in one service project a month from October through March. The projects included chapter-wide efforts like We Scare Hunger, and others like a tie blanket project in which they collaborated with a local 4-H club, a Feed My Starving Children food packaging event, ringing a bell for the Salvation Army kettle, and making Valentine’s Day cards for nursing home residents.
“Leadership skills and the opportunity to meet new people, and having the opportunity to help the community, that’s part of being in FCCLA,” Schacherer said.
- Middle school students Peter Larson, Josh Ostvig and Xander Chvtal participated in the Chapter Service project area, as well. Among their major projects was collecting pop tabs as a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald homes.
The trio also participated in the We Scare Hunger event, which they said was a great education effort.
“Out asking for donations (for the food shelf), you’re trying to teach people that money iis better, or does more than a food donation,” Ostvig said. “Food is good, but with money, they can buy more food or care items.”
Beyond that, FCCLA projects have been a learning opportunity about doing good things, Larson said.
“It really feels good to spend your time doing something productive, that helps other people” he said. “Doing service projects, you really do feel good about yourself.”
- Seventh-grader Alexis Engelke worked on a Food Innovations project in which she created a dry seasoning packet that could be sent in the mail and used much like the packaged meal services that have become popular these days. She used the seasoning packet in a gluten free chicken recipe that she served to classmates.
“They said it needed barbecue sauce,” Engelke said with a smile. “But that’s not my domain. I thought it was pretty good.”
It was good enough to earn qualification for the national conference.
- Raigan Miller, Abby Thoma and Emma Rothstein did a National Programs in Action project in which they provided information about traffic safety and winter survival kits at a high school hockey game this past winter.
Miller and Rothstein hope to attend the national conference to present their project.
“It was really exciting,” Rothstein said of learning they’d qualified for the national.
Beyond that, though, the trio agreed that involvement in FCCLA offers many benefits.
“When you get to do projects that help the community, that’s pretty cool,” Thoma said. “And it also looks really good on college applications.”
- Josie Bjorkman earned qualification with a Teach and Train project for which she created and taught a lesson to two fifth-grade classes. Just a seventh-grader herself, Bjorkman said she wasn’t intimidated to present to students close to her age.
The project, again, offered an opportunity to expand horizons, a common theme throughout each FCCLA member’s experiences.
“I like doing things for the community, or just being a leader, and FCCLA helps you do that, basically,” Bjorkman said. “It’s fun to be a part of a group that does things to help the community and people outside of just our school.”