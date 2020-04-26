Sergio Martinez and Alyssa Olson were chosen as Students of the Week for the week for the week of April 20-24 at Litchfield High School.
Sergio, a senior, was nominated by art teacher Charles Banks for his "excellent attitude and effort" and "high use of creativity." Banks also said that Martinez exhibits a "excellent attitude and effort" and that he is a "wonderful person."
The son of Jaren and Sonia Stonecypher of Litchfield, Sergio, is played football and track and was a manager for gymnastics. He also enjoys weightlifting.
Olson, a senior, was nominated by social studies teacher Alex Wannigman, who said "She is an active participant in class. She is involved in many activities in school. She gives great effort in class. She is friendly and a fun addition to class."
The daughter of Chris and Cindy Olson of Litchfield, Alyssa is involved in hockey, volleyball and softball, in addition to student council, yearbook, National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She also serves on the Litchfield Community Education board.
Outside of school, she enjoys spending free time with friends and family. "My friends and I spend much time hanging out watching movies, going out to eat and shopping," she said. "When I'm with my family, I often take my dog for walks, try baking new foods and playing board/card games."
She said she also enjoys working out, watching sports, spending days outside, especially by lakes and pools.