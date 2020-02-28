Litchfield High School staff selected four students as Student of the Week during the past two weeks.
Feb. 24-28
Freshman Shelby Hopp was nominated by agriculture teacher Rob Cole, for her "helpful and cheery attitude, hard work, attention to school work (and) growth in abilities."
Hopp is the daughter of Kindy Sime and Rodney Hopp. Extracurricular activities at school include swimming, softball and FFA. Other hobbies and interests include snowmobiling, four-wheeling, horseback riding and showing, and ice fishing.
Her future plans include "something with horses," Hopp said.
Manuel Ramirez was nominated by Jessica Schevel of the special education department for his strong academic performance. Ramirez "actively participates in class and follows directions, uses manners and speaks with respect, (and) takes responsibility and works hard to improve."
He participated in cross country. In addition, he enjoys watching YouTube videos, hanging out with friends and watching movies. He hopes to graduate with honors and then have a career that helps people.
He is the son of Manuel and Joanna Ramirez of Litchfield.
Feb. 17-21
Natalie Randt and Greta Hulterstrum were chosen Students of the Week for Feb. 17-21.
Randt, a freshman, was nomination by Darin Swenson in the Social Studies Department.
"Natalie approaches her classes with a very calm, but determined focus," Swenson wrote in his nomination. "She has high expectations for herself and works diligently to reach them. She is kind and caring to those around her and is willing to help whenever needed."
In addition to classroom work, Randt participates in volleyball and track, as well as one-act play, band and color guard.
The daughter of Darren and Jessica Randt, she plans to attend North Dakota State University to pursue an accounting degree after high school.
Hulterstrum is the daughter of John and Katie Hulterstrum.
She was nominated for Student of the Week by band teacher David Ceasar, who said he chose her for "her extra time and dedication to her instrument as well as performing in different section of the band. Greta's goals are to audition and perform with groups far above the average high school program. Greta plays out our porgram as well in the Willmar Prairie Winds Band and takes private lessons to continue her growth as a flute and piccolo player."
Hulterstrum, a sophomore, also participates in fall musical, one-act play, Dragonaires and marching band. In addition, she participates in 4-H and enjoys playing piano and guitar and being outdoors.
She plans to attend college in the future.