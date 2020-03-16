Kelsey Ballard and Gabe Peel have been chosen Students of the Week for March 9-13 at Litchfield High School.
Ballard, a junior, was nominated by math teacher Bryan Goraczkowski for "her extra effort in AP Statistics this quarter to achieve a high level of success, her precise calculations in the sampling and confidence interval units, her fun personality and willingness to go the extra mile (and) just being a great person."
Ballard plays tennis, basketball and golf, and has participated in softball and track in the past. Her hobbies and interests include hanging out with friends and family, traveling and camping, spending time with her niece Blaire, and watching sporting events.
The daughter of Jeff and Lori Ballard of Litchfield plans to attend a four-year college after high school and enter the medical field.
Peel, a junior, was nominated by John Friederichs in the special education department for his "92 percent academic percentage during third quarter (and) offering assistance to peers who need help with academics."
He participates in track, basketball and football, in addition to Special Olympics. In his free time, he enjoys attending movies with friends, playing video games, playing sports and being active in his community.
The son of Douglas and Tina Peel of Litchfield, Gabe has enlisted in the Army National Guard and will attend basic training in the summer. Following graduation, he plans to attend University of Minnesota-Duluth to pursue a degree in education-social studies, as well as coaching.