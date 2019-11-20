Seniors Emily Joedeman and Sariah Franco were chosen as Litchfield High School Students of the Week for Nov. 11-15.
Joedeman was nominated by science teacher Brett Damerow for her academic achievement, willingness to help others and ability to manage her time.
The daughter of Bryan and Sue Joedeman of Litchfield, she has participated in jazz band, marching band, track and field, cross country and yearbook at LHS. She enjoys reading, listening to music and learning about other cultures.
She tentatively plans to study kinesiology at either University of Northwestern, St. Paul, or at University of Minnesota- Twin Cities.
Franco was nominated by English teacher Ashley Pingree for her diligence, optimism and kindness.
“She is constantly improving her writing by meeting me outside of class time to understand and incorporate new writing skills,” Pingree wrote. “She comes to my classroom with a large grin pasted on her face and rarely has a complaint to contribute.
“Sariah is one of the kindest students I know,” Pingree added. “She is willing to work with and talk to anyone around her, regardless of her friendship with them. She walks down the hallways of LHS greeting everyone with a large smile.”
Franco is the daughter of Juan Carlos Franco and Mirna Arely Franco. She has participated in robotics and yearbook at LHS. Outside of class she enjoys writing, blogging, volunteering, visiting friends, being with family, traveling, scrapbooking, meditation and coding.
After high school she plans to attend Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education in Mexico to get a bachelors degree in robotics and digital systems engineering. She hopes eventually to specialize and get her master’s degree in artificial intelligence.