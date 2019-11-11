Abagayle Shoutz and Spencer Jensrud have been named Students of the Week for Nov. 4-8 at Litchfield High School.
Shoutz is the daughter of Jon and Crisi Shoutz of Litchfield. She was nominated by Rob Cole in the ag department, who said she exhibits "leadership in an out of the classroom (and a) wilingness to see long-term tasks to completion." She also has attention to detail and has a "bright, cheery attitude," Cole wrote in his nomination.
She participates in FFA and Student Council. She also is active in 4-H and at her church. She is considering a career in communications or marketing after high school.
Jensrud, a sophomore, was nominated by math teacher Dan Buker, who credited him with have a strong work ethic, selfless attitude. He also "demonstrates a mastery of the geometry concepts" and is a "great person to be around," Buker said.
Jensrud has many interests outside school, including camping, deer hunting, pheasant hunting, four-wheeling, dirt biking, traveling and hanging out with family. He is the son of Jackie Paul and Darren Jensrud of Litchfield.