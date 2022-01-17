Three days after approving a policy they had delayed as long as possible, Litchfield School Board members and school administrators received the reprieve many had been hoping for all along.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday voted 6-3 to block the Biden administration from enforcing vaccine-or-test requirements for companies with 100 or more employees.
In an unsigned opinion, the six-justice majority said that “Although Congress has indisputably given OSHA the power to regulate occupational dangers, it has not given that agency the power to regulate public health more broadly. Requiring the vaccination of 84 million Americans, selected simply because they work for employers with more than 100 employees, certainly falls in the latter category.”
Locally, that opinion means Litchfield School District will not implement “Policy 491,” which called for district employees to either offer proof of vaccination or submit to regular testing and to wear a mask — a policy the board approved during its regular meeting Jan. 10, the day OSHA’s mandate was to take effect. The board’s 5-0 vote came with the stipulation that the policy would sunset immediately if blocked by the Supreme Court or once the mandated vaccinate-or-test requirement expired.
For School Board Chairman Darrin Anderson, who spoke strongly in opposition to the mandate during the board meeting, the Supreme Court decision was a validation of sorts.
“Really what it (the decision) is, the focus is going to go back to education,” said Anderson, a teacher in the Willmar School District. “The focus was on this policy so much, and it’s not just here, but every (school) district. I speak from a little bit of experience — it created a lot of stress among staff. So now, we can just put our focus back on teaching, put it back in education and moving forward, because that’s what our number one goal, when the school year started, was — to get kids back to normal education and back to school, back to learning.
“On a personal note, when we got the email yesterday (about the Supreme Court decision), and I’m speaking as a teacher, we honestly (took) just a collective sigh of relief.”
The court’s decision effectively just puts a hold on the mandate’s implementation, Anderson said, sending it back to lower courts for consideration. But he hopes it puts an end to the mandate.
“I honestly don’t see it coming back,” Anderson said. “I personally feel it validates every business. I’m not the only person on the board who was affected. Michelle (Falling, a board member and human resources officer at Doosan Bobcat) talked about Bobcat and the stress it creates.”
A federal vaccinate-or-test mandate removed local control from a decision that, Anderson said, should be handled locally, where local officials like school board members understand the situation. He likened it to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when the school district attempted to navigate state mandates and still plan a meaningful graduation ceremony in 2020. In the end, the district had a first-of-its-kind outdoor ceremony at the high school football stadium that allowed for social distancing while still giving graduates an opportunity walk a stage and receive their diplomas.
“It was one-size-fits-all,” Anderson said of state rulings. “So, my big thing is, every school board, every individual should have the opportunity and the choice to make their own choices. As a school board member, I trust our administration, I trust our staff, you know, to put … take into consideration to do what’s best for the district.”
That local decision-making was taken away by OSHA’s mandate, Anderson said as he introduced Policy 491 discussion during the Jan. 10 board meeting. He acknowledged he was not a fan of the requirement, but he said the district had little choice but to comply, lest it risk fines and loss of state and federal funding.
“This is one of those times where this school board’s hands are tied,” Anderson said. “This is not us bringing it forward. This is the federal government telling us, ‘this is what you have to do.’”
Policy 491 was written to comply with Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Emergency Temporary Standard on Vaccination and Testing, or ETS. It was one of two policies the board could have chosen – the other, Policy 490, would have mandated vaccinations for all employees, but found little support from board members.
OSHA’s ETS had been challenged in courts throughout the country, with one of those challenges earning a hearing by the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 7, and a quick ruling on the mandatory vaccination and/or testing and masking was expected. In fact, Anderson and Superintendent Beckie Simenson said during the meeting they had thought a ruling might come prior to the board meeting. Because it had not, the board needed to act.
“This is a federal mandate,” Simenson said. “It is law. If we do not as a district (follow it), we will be scrutinized, we will be fined. We’ve kind of waited as long as we possibly can. If we don’t choose 490 or 491, we face consequences. At this point, it is federal law and we need to decide … either we do testing with masks by Feb. 9, otherwise we would have to say everybody needs to be vaccinated.”
District Business Manager Jesse Johnson echoed the seriousness of the issue, saying, “there’s a few organizations I wouldn’t mess with — OSHA, the IRS … they’re not just bark, they have bite.”
That bite in the case of the ETS, is fines of up to $13,000 per infraction, with the fines escalating to 10 times that for willful or repeated violations by the employer.
Of the district’s 300 full- and part-time staff, Simenson said, 184 had provided documentation of their vaccination status. About 116 had not. That does not mean all 116 have not been vaccinated, Simenson clarified, just that they had not provided documentation of vaccination status.
While Anderson lamented what he called the mandate’s infringement on “personal liberties,” board member Greg Mathews — a steadfast supporter of masking mandates and vaccinations — saw it as helpful.
“Every school board in the state ought to be rejoicing right now,” Mathews said, because the weight of the decision has been taken away from them. “We don’t have to take the heat one way or another. We’re simply following OSHA or else.”
Still, Anderson said, he thought the board would be “the fall people. We’re being blamed for something … whatever decision we make, we’re going to be looked at” and people will ask why the board approved the policy.
“Rules are put into place to protect people,” Mathews said. I don’t have a problem with saying, ‘look, we’re not going to allow this.’ I’ve taken more heat than probably all of you combined. That’s what I was elected to do. I’m fine with that.”
Board member Julie Pennertz said she worried that policy 491’s requirement that the unvaccinated wear a mask make them easily identifiable and create situations where they would be “stigmatized.”
“The problem I still see is, we are separating people when we should be working towards unification,” Pennertz said. “I believe we need to get COVID under control. Looking back at other pandemics in history, it took the vaccinations to eradicate (them). …(I)n this day and age, it is becoming very political, and I believe because of that, it is only causing more and more division amongst a variety of groups.”