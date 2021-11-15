Three new members joined the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame during a brief ceremony Friday at the school gym.
John O'Fallon, Mike Solbrack and the Rev. Shauna Kay Hannan were became the most recent inductees into the Hall of Fame, which now includes 28 members. The LHS Hall of Fame's first inductees came in 2013.
Solbrack and Hannan were present for Friday's ceremony, while O'Fallon was unable to attend. Litchfield Mayor Keith Johnson, a former LHS band teacher and a member of the Hall of Fame committee, introduced and read short biographies of all three inductees.
The program preceded the Litchfield marching band's indoor concert in the gym. Prior to the program, the inductees and family and friends gathered in the high school's under-construction cafeteria/gathering space.
Hannan is a Lutheran pastor, author and professor of homiletics at Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary of California Lutheran University and core doctoral faculty member of the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, California.
“It’s meaningful because it’s my hometown. My parents grew up there, my grandparents lived there. It still feels like home,” Hannan said in an interview with the Independent Review prior to the Hall of Fame induction. The Litchfield community did much to shape her and prepare her for success, she said, adding that today's students should realize both the importance of that support and of going beyond their hometown.
“I’ve traveled a lot, but there’s no place that necessarily has anything better than Litchfield has to offer,” she added. “But there are things I didn’t learn growing up in a small town — the diversity of other parts of the world, honoring other faith traditions, studying other languages. Get out into the world to expand your views … and yet, honor where you came from.”
Solbrack grew up in Litchfield, went away to college, then returned to his hometown to join a dental practice. For the past 34 years, he's been an active supporter of community projects, both through his dental project and his involvement with the Litchfield Rotary Club.
He called his induction "humbling" and also gave credit to the many people who supported him and provided examples of leadership for him to follow.
“You never really look back, you look forward," Solbrack said. "But in a situation like this, you look back and you’re quite thankful for everything, really. All those people in my life that influenced me – my parents, my wife, family, and teachers, professors, coaches. All those people, you look back on, and whether they know it or not, they have a big influence on an individual. In my case, I’ve been extremely lucky to have good mentors and role models.”
O'Fallon is a physicist, professor, writer and was guiding director of the Department of Energy Division of High Energy Physics for 15 years. When he retired as director, O'Fallon was thanked for his distinguished service and credited with leading a program that produced several breathtaking advances that now define the field of high energy physics.
In an interview after being named a Hall of Fame inductee, O'Fallon encouraged current students to pick a goal based on their interests and ability, then shoot to exceed that goal.
"You will surprise yourself and others when you have achieved this advanced goal," O'Fallon said.