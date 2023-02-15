Tynisa Lara and Karlee Prahl were selected Students of the Week for Feb. 13-17 by Litchfield High School teachers and staff.

Math teacher Siri Damerow nominated Lara, saying she “works hard every day in class to do her best. She never gives up when challenged.”

