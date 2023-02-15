Tynisa Lara and Karlee Prahl were selected Students of the Week for Feb. 13-17 by Litchfield High School teachers and staff.
Math teacher Siri Damerow nominated Lara, saying she “works hard every day in class to do her best. She never gives up when challenged.”
Lara also demonstrates a “good attitude towards learning a challenging subject) and “she’s kind to her classmates,” Damerow wrote in her nomination.
A senior at LHS, Lara participates in cross country and track and field, as well as Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Letters of Love and Student Council. Outside of school her interests include coloring, drawing and watching Netflix.
She is the daughter of Tawnia and Dario Lara of Litchfield.
Prahl, a sophomore, was nominated by physical education/health teacher Jon Johnson for her positive attitude and “fantastic participation in all activities.”
She “treats all students with respect and works with students in a positive way to accomplish the activity of class every day,” Johnson wrote, added that she “plans ahead and is prepared for class.”
Prahl participates in Knowledge Bowl, weightlifting, FCCLA, tennis and softball at LHS. Her hobbies and interests include snowboarding and cooking.
She is the daughter of Brenda and Donovan Prahl of Litchfield.
