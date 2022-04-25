Litchfield High School teachers chose Christian Amaya and Zariah Haynie as Students of the Week for April 18-22 at the school.
Haynie, a freshman, was nominated by English teacher Carrie Larson.
“Zariah has a quiet confidence,” Larson wrote. “She is thoughtful in her literary analysis — always offering additional insight to the text.”
Haynie has a love for reading, Larson wrote, and “is often found with her nose in a book.”
She’s a committed student who also works well with classmates, Larson wrote.
“Zariah displays thoughtful kindness towards her peers. She is very inclusive towards all students,” Larson wrote. “She is very reflective in her writing — her final essays illustrate Zariah’s ability to make clever connections.”
Haynie is involved in theater, band and choir at LHS. Outside of school she enjoys reading, art, herpetoculture and singing. She is the daughter of Kevan and Jenna Haynie of Litchfield.
Amaya was nominated by physical education/health teacher Andrea Michels, who wrote that “Christian takes a lot of pride in not only completing quality work, but doing it in a very thorough way,” Michels wrote. “I greatly admire Christian’s dedication to his education and the way he carries himself within school. He is a student with great ethics, showing a tremendous amount of responsibility and respect to all.”
Amaya asks thoughtful questions and advocates for himself through well-developed interpersonal skills. In addition he has excelled in each unit during the past semester and demonstrated good understanding of healthy practices and behaviors.
The sophomore does not participate in any after-school activities, but works 20 hours per week at the NAPA store in Litchfield. In his free time, he said, he enjoys riding “anything with a motor that screams danger,” in addition to hunting and fishing.
He is the son of Tyson and Megan Wimmer of Litchfield.