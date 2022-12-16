Student of the Week Picture - Zoe Gerdes.jpg

Zoe Gerdes

Litchfield High School teachers and administration have chosen Zoe Gerdes and Melody Larkin as Students of the Week for Dec. 12-16

Larkin, a senior, was nominated by Terri Orzolek in the Alternative Learning Program, who highlighted her "hard work and dedication to school" and "attention to details."

