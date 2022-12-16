Litchfield High School teachers and administration have chosen Zoe Gerdes and Melody Larkin as Students of the Week for Dec. 12-16
Larkin, a senior, was nominated by Terri Orzolek in the Alternative Learning Program, who highlighted her "hard work and dedication to school" and "attention to details."
Larkin has shown a diligence to graduate early, Orzolek wrote, and also a "willingness to try new ideas."
Outside of school, Larkin is interested in science, cooking class and art. She is the daughter of Kristine Larkin and Amy Trude, both of Litchfield.
Algebra teacher Bryan Goraczkowski nominated Gerdes, saying, "Zoe always gives her best effort to find solutions to even the more challenging algebra problems. Her persistence and inquisitiveness are most adorable qualities. Plus, Zoe is simply a top-notch young adult!"
Gerdes is involved in choir, band, marching band, tennis and basketball. Her hobbies and interests include art, math and social.
She is the daughter of Chad and Melissa Gerdes of Litchfield.