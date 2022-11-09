Following are the unofficial vote tallies for local races in Tuesday's general election. Vote totals remain unofficial until reviewed and approved by canvassing board.
LITCHFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT 465
SCHOOL BOARD
*-Greg Mathews 2,447
*-Marcia Provencher 2,733
Andrew Hallin 1,451
*-Darrin Anderson 2,583
Malinda Larson 2,369
Write-in 53
SCHOOL DISTRICT QUESTION 1
Approval of School District Bond Issue
Shall the school board of Independent School District No. 465 (Litchfield Public Schools) be authorized to issue its general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $13,545,000 to provide funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including the construction and equipping of an aquatics facility; the construction and equipping of locker rooms, community and family changing rooms and other support spaces at that facility; the relocation of storage areas; and the construction and installation of various athletic field and related site improvements? BY VOTING "YES" ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU ARE VOTING FOR A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.
YES 2,405
NO 2,578
CITY OF LITCHFIELD
CITY COUNCIL
MAYOR
Darlene Kotelnicki 877
*-Ron Dingmann 1,681
Write-in 21
WARD 1
Holly Flemming 275
*-Eric Mathwig 339
Write-in 1
WARD 3
*-Betty Allen 434
Write-in 3
WARD 5
Robert Powers 111
*-Sara Miller 292
CITY QUESTION 1
SHALL THE CITY IMPOSE A SALES AND USE TAX?
Shall the City of Litchfield impose a sales and use tax of one-half of one percent (0.50%) for no more than 20 years or until $10,000,000, plus an amount equal to interest and the costs of the issuance of any bonds, is collected, to finance the construction of a community wellness/recreation center that will include a gymnasium and general fitness spaces, a dedicated walking section, a community room, and any locker rooms and mechanical equipment needed for future additions to the facility?
*-YES 1,431
NO 1,140
OTHER MUNICIPAL AND SCHOOL RACES IN MEEKER COUNTY
COSMOS CITY COUNCIL
MAYOR
*-Tom McCarthy 141
Write-in 8
COUNCIL MEMBER (elect 2)
*-Katie Hansen 54
*-Mark Minnick 103
Landon Eich 41
*-Emily Van Hatten 56
Matthew Engelson 40
Write-in 4
DARWIN CITY COUNCIL
MAYOR
*-Josh R. Johnson 142
Write-in 4
COUNCIL MEMBER (elect 2)
*-Todd A. Peter 109
*-Mark F. Smith 126
Write-in 5
DASSEL CITY COUNCIL
MAYOR
Nicole Carlen 473
Gustave (Gus) Weseloh 179
Write-in 7
COUNCIL MEMBER (elect 2)
*- Marie Thurn 421
Write-in 357
EDEN VALLEY CITY COUNCIL
MAYOR
*-Brent Bengtson 299
Write-in 18
COUNCIL MEMBER (elect 2)
*-Anne Fischhaber 227
*-Michael Kleven 157
Robert Bischof 150
Write-in 7
GROVE CITY CITY COUNCIL
MAYOR
David Martin 178
Write-in 8
COUNCIL MEMBER (elect 2)
Michael Sordahl 80
Gabra Lokken 126
Michael Halterman 122
Write-in 8
WATKINS CITY COUNCIL
MAYOR
Christopher M. Rowan 286
Write-in 19
COUNCIL MEMBER (elect 2)
*-Kathleen (Tootz) Tschumperlin 163
*-Brenda Carlson 170
Stephanie Eder 133
Jennifer Niesland 94
Write-in 4
COUNCIL MEMBER – SPECIAL ELECTION
Write-in 56
ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT 2396
BOARD MEMBER (elect 4)
*-Megan Morrison 1,306
*-Traci Smith 993
Joe Groshens 528
*-Christine Buer 1,264
Sarah Oyen 557
Briedget Hartmann 377
*-Scott Stafford 1,160
Randall Kaisner 727
Jeff Niedenthal 847
Write-in 33
DASSEL-COKATO SCHOOL DISTRICT 466
BOARD MEMBER (elect 3)
*-Andrew Engh 3,143
Clint Scherping 2,372
*-Bonni Halverson 2,526
*-Jenna Kantola 2,487
Write-in 87
EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS SCHOOL DISTRICT 463
BOARD MEMBER (elect 3)
*-Lisa Ludwig 1,510
*-Ben Stommes 1,437
Jay Brovold 1,246
Write-in 16
BOARD MEMBER – SPECIAL ELECTION
*-Vienna (Hansen) Meyers 1,693
Write-in 20
SCHOOL DISTRICT 463 QUESTION 1
Revoking Existing Referendum Revenue Authorization; Approving New Authorization
The board of Independent School district No. 463 (Eden Valley-Watkins), Minnesota has proposed to revoke the School District's existing referendum revenue authorization of $72.78 per pupil and to replace that authorization with a new authorization of $460 per pupil, subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2022 for taxes payable in 2023 and applicable for ten (10) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the revocation of the existing referendum authorization and the approval of the new authorization proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 464 (Eden Valley-Watkins), Minnesota be approved? BY VOTING "YES" ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU ARE VOTING FOR A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE
YES 819
*-NO 1,216
MEEKER COUNTY BOARD
DISTRICT 1
*-Beth Oberg 1,787
Write-in 15
DISTRICT 5
*-Steven Schmitt 1,628
Write-in 19
COUNTY RECORDER
*-Christine Paul 8,924
Write-in 36
COUNTY SHERIFF
*-Brian Cruze 9,287
Write-in 110
COUNTY ATTORNEY
*-Brandi L. Schiefelbein 8,944
Write-in 82
SOIL and WATER SUPERVISOR DISTIRCT 3
*-John Haffley 8,846
Write-in 40
SOIL and WATER SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 5
*-Jonathon Hoff 8,771
Write-in 43
MINNESOTA SENATE 16
*-Andrew Lang (R) 24,608
Fernando Alvarado (DFL) 10,692
Write-in 22
MINNESOTA HOUSE 16A
*-Dean Urdahl (R) 12,987
Robert M. Wright (DFL) 4,714
Write-in 24
MINNESOTA HOUSE 17A
*-Dawn Gillman (R) 13,431
Jennifer Carpentier (DFL) 5,659
Write-in 29
U.S. CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 7
Travis “Bull” Johnson (LMN) 16,281
*-Michelle Fischbach (R) 204,330
Jill Abahsain (DFL) 84,238
Write-in 224