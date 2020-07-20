Anna Euerle remembers her first tentative days as a freshman at Litchfield High School, certain she wanted to become involved in agriculture programs but unsure what to do.
“I knew I really liked ag, but I wasn’t sure how to take that first step,” Euerle recalled recently.
Then one morning, an upperclassman approached her in the hallway, with a message.
“He told me I missed practice,” Euerle said. “I asked him, ‘practice for what?’ He brought me to the ag room, and the rest is history.”
The practice she had unknowingly missed was an FFA meeting to establish a team for conduct of chapter meetings. Euerle, whose father, Vaughn, was an active FFA participant when he was high school, dove in.
Euerle flourished, including earning trips to the FFA national convention with the conduct of chapter meetings team as a sophomore, then with the parliamentary procedure team this past year as a senior.
And then in late May, a significant new chapter was added to Euerle’s FFA history, as she was chosen to serve as reporter for the six-member 2020-2021 Minnesota FFA State Officer Team.
The announcement was made via a virtual session on the third day of the state convention, which was changed from the usual in-person event in St. Paul to virtual convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I wanted to be a state officer, probably since my freshman year,” Euerle said, adding that her resolve to pursue that goal was strengthened after witnessing LHS graduate Kylee Kohls be chosen as state FFA secretary in 2017. “I just wanted to make sure I was providing myself with every opportunity possible.”
Pursuing a state officer role is challenging any time, but this year it was perhaps an even more arduous process. Euerle said she spent nearly 12 hours in Zoom meetings one day, being interviewed by numerous people as a candidate for state officer.
An eight-member nominating committee of FFA members, as well as additional adult leaders participated in the interviews, which seemed more nerve-wracking to Euerle because they weren’t in person.
“I am usually OK with Zoom meeting, but after being on Zoom for 12 hours …” Euerle said. “I sat in my office (at home) with a very bright lamp shining in my face, a table of snacks and a cooler full of water to keep my hydrated. It was stressful and exhausting, but I think I made it pretty fun.”
The day of interviews, which took place in early May, was followed by an anxious 18-day wait, until finally Euerle gathered with a small group of family and friends to watch the virtual announcement of the state officer team. Normally, the team is announced in a raucous celebration before a packed crowd at Mariucci Arena.
Though the announcement was different, it was still momentous, Euerle said, to hear her name announced as state officer.
“It wasn’t ideal and we didn’t get the screaming crowd, but it was very special,” she said. “There were five different people recording me (to capture her reaction). To be able to have that immediate support is phenomenal. To have family and my best friend around me was so, so special to me.”
And now the real work begins. As reporter, Euerle will deal with social media and communication in general for the state FFA organization. But the state officers — President Ben Olander of Staples Motely; Vice President Emilee Xayanourom of Mountain Lake; Secretary Mackenzie Craig of Alexandria; Treasurer Elaina Knott of Thief River Falls; Euerle; and Sentinel Laney Swiers of Mahnomen — all work as a team, so she expects to share in and learn a wide variety of duties during the next year.
In addition to her FFA state officer duties, Euerle will be attending Ridgewater College in Willmar for agri-business in the fall. Coming from a dairy farm family, including parents Vaughn and Joan Euerle, and siblings Melissa, Alex and Emily, Anna sees herself concentrating in the dairy genetics area.
“But I’m open to whatever the dairy community has to offer me,” she said.
Wherever post-high school education takes her, Euerle gives her involvement in FFA much credit for her success. While FFA is seen largely as an agricultural organization, she knows it much more than that.
“You learn impeccable leadership skills, and it gives you connections that will help you for years to come,” Euerle said. “Yes, we do a lot with agriculture … but there’s also phenomenal leadership skills and career readiness.”
And as she learned early in her freshman year at Litchfield High School, FFA build strong relationships with each other. That’s a message she’s eager to share with any student looking for somewhere to belong.
“We became a family,” Euerle said of her FFA friends. “It’s scary, and you don’t know how to act (as you enter high school). But the ag room always provided me with a home to go to whether I was having a good day or a bad day.”