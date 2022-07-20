Fernando Alvarado knows he has a lot of work to do this summer and fall.
As the DFL-endorsed candidate for the new Senate District 16, he has a lot of people to meet and hands to shake in the coming weeks — especially in Litchfield and western Meeker County.
He’s no political newcomer. In fact, he’s pretty well-known in some parts of District 16, which includes Kandiyohi, Renville and Chippewa counties, along with Litchfield and western Meeker County. Alvarado ran for the Senate in 2020, as well, losing to incumbent Sen. Andrew Lang, R-Olivia.
He’s challenging Lang again this fall, but new district boundaries mean that Alvarado will be a new face for many District 16 voters, especially those in Litchfield and western Meeker. The city, along with the rest of the county, previously was in Senate District 18 and served by Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson.
But redistricting changed all that, dividing the county among three senate districts.
Alvarado seems enthusiastic about tackling the challenge of building name recognition and trust with Litchfield area voters, even if it might seem daunting from the start. He knows the Republican Party has more active members and is better organized in Meeker County. For now. He’s hoping to help change that.
“I think it is fun to go out there and meet people,” Alvarado said during a recent visit to Litchfield. “I will need to do that, because I need financial support, volunteers willing to door knock, walk in parades, all of that. I’m pretty straightforward. We have to build up that network and get the word out.”
Alvarado received the unanimous endorsement of District 16 DFLers during their convention in June in Olivia.
He says his foray into government actually started with his daughters, who were involved in club swimming while growing up in Willmar. During his time as a “swim dad,” he had other parents come to him with questions and concerns related to the club. He eventually became president of the Willmar Aquatic Racing Stingrays club.
That eventually led him to other leadership roles. He served on the Willmar City Council, in addition to being a member of the Willmar Economic Development Commission and Willmar Planning Commission.
His time on the Willmar City Council was marked by controversy and a “dysfunctional” relationship. He worked to change that by always being open to listening to all sides of an issue, Alvarado said. It’s the approach he plans to take as he campaigns and, he hopes, once he gets to the Senate.
He says that’s different from what constituents get from Lang, who in Alvarado’s opinion, is not accessible or visible throughout the district.
Alvarado grew up in project housing in New York state and enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 17. He served aboard the USS Groton, a nuclear fast-attack submarine. After his honorable discharge from the military, he earned a degree at what was then Mankato State University, now Minnesota State University Mankato.
He spent almost 30 years as an insurance claims representative before retiring in 2021. He and his wife, Cindy, have two grown daughters and have made their home in Willmar for more than 35 years.
Alvarado believes he can serve the needs of District 16 residents better than past, Republican, legislators. He blamed GOP legislators for the inability to work out agreement during the past session that would have used the state’s $9 billion surplus to improve lives of residents.
“We’re in some dark times,” he said. “We’re not putting money into infrastructure, that’s a major concern.
“There’s a real frustration with the Republican Party, that they’re not working for the people of Minnesota, working for the people of Senate District 16,” he added. “That $9 billion (surplus) is just sitting at the state, because the Senate didn’t get its job done. We want to get the work done.”
Along with investment in the state’s highways and other infrastructure, Alvarado said he will work for greater accessibility to health care, improved funding for public education and affordable housing.
He admits he doesn’t have all the answers to those issues, but that’s why traveling throughout the district during the next few months is so important to him.
“There’s a lot of people that are knowledgeable about these issues, and I want to meet them and talk to them,” Alvarado said. “You will be able to talk to me. I want to listen to all sides and make thoughtful decisions. I’m a candidate that people are not afraid to come up and talk to me.”