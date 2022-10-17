WHAT EXPERIENCE AND BACKGROUND MAKES YOU A GOOD CANDIDATE TO BE A CITY COUNCIL MEMBER?
I am currently running for my second term as the Ward 1 City Council member. My first term was a learning experience, getting to know policy and procedures, and getting familiar with city government formats. I retired from the Minnesota State Patrol in 2010 after a 27-year career in law enforcement. Helping and being there for people is in my blood. My wife and I raised our family in Litchfield and love this community. We are both involved in a number of community non-profits and love being involved in our community to help it be the best that it can be.
WHAT DO YOU FEEL IS THE MOST PRESSING ISSUE FOR THE CITY CURRENTLY AND HOW DO YOU PROPOSE TO ADDRESS THIS CONCERN?
The city of Litchfield currently has many pressing issues. I think a lack of affordable housing, our wastewater treatment plant and the Litchfield Area Recreation Center are pressing issues to name a few. Also, the day-to-day operations of our public works, street department and all ancillary aspects of the city are pressing issues. I believe affordable housing rises to the top of the list. The city needs to work with developers in a constructive, positive and fiscally responsible way to make affordable housing available to all. As each case presents itself to the city I would look at it from this perspective to see if it is a good fit for our community.
DESCRIBE THE CITY OF LITCHFIELD IN THREE WORDS?
Wonderful rural community.
WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS TO KEEP THE CITY FISCALLY RESPONSIBLE?
I make it a habit to review line item expenses in every council agenda packet. Having done so, I watch and trust city staff and department heads to stay within their respective budgets. Major purchases are reviewed with the thought process of “is this really needed” and all purchases with the question “is it a want or a need” for the city. The city currently has an “A-” bond rating. Our current capital improvement project document is full of major expenses to improve and make the city better over the next five years. Keeping our community safe (in all aspects), modern and moving forward is expensive. Being responsible with the community’s tax dollars with a constructive and cohesive plan to move forward is our best bet for success.
AS AN ELECTED OFFICIAL HOW CAN YOU IMPROVE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WITHIN OUR CITY, SO WE CAN GROW?
I believe having an open mind and a thought process for allowing growth within the community is the start. Being willing to work with individuals and corporations to move into the community or expand within the community is a must. Explore different financial avenues, at the state or federal level, that facilitate growth. As an elected official, you need to be conscious of the public’s wants and needs and incorporate them into an economic development plan.