WHAT EXPERIENCE AND BACKGROUND MAKES YOU A GOOD CANDIDATE TO BE A CITY COUNCIL MEMBER?

I am currently running for my second term as the Ward 1 City Council member. My first term was a learning experience, getting to know policy and procedures, and getting familiar with city government formats. I retired from the Minnesota State Patrol in 2010 after a 27-year career in law enforcement. Helping and being there for people is in my blood. My wife and I raised our family in Litchfield and love this community. We are both involved in a number of community non-profits and love being involved in our community to help it be the best that it can be.

