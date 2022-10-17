WHAT DO YOU FEEL IS THE MOST PRESSING ISSUE FOR THE CITY CURRENTLY AND HOW DO YOU PROPOSE TO ADDRESS THIS CONCERN?
One of the main concerns of the city of Litchfield is the lack of affordable housing/ housing in general. I think that by offering incentives for developers to build more housing we can start to watch Litchfield grow and thrive economically.
WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS TO KEEP THE CITY FISCALLY RESPONSIBLE?
We as a city need to have checks and balances. Creating a budget and sticking to it and not spending more than the budget allots is a good place to start. The people in the city of Litchfield need to know where their tax dollars are going and where they are being spent.
DESCRIBE THE CITY OF LITCHFIELD IN THREE WORDS?
Beautiful, historic, friendly.
AS AN ELECTED OFFICIAL HOW CAN YOU IMPROVE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WITHIN OUR CITY, SO WE CAN GROW?
Aid in promoting our great city and the historical richness that we have here. Continue to support local businesses and make Litchfield the place to live and grow up.
WHAT EXPERIENCE AND BACKGROUND MAKES YOU A GOOD CANDIDATE TO BE A CITY COUNCIL MEMBER?
I have been serving the city of litchfield on the heritage preservation committee for 1.5 years now. I also serve as an active member of a Meeker County political board. I served on the school committee at School of St. Philip for six years, and school committee president for one of those years. I also successfully manage a household of seven daily by keeping schedules, appointments, organizing events, and I am good with time management and following up on details.