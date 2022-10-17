WHAT EXPERIENCE AND BACKGROUND MAKES YOU A GOOD CANDIDATE TO BE A CITY COUNCIL MEMBER?

I've lived in Litchfield for 18 years. Prior to moving here I lived in Atwater for 30 years. During my time in Atwater I served on Atwater's city council for 19 years 6 of those as mayor. I also served on the Atwater Fire Department and ambulance service. This gives me great knowledge of city government operations.

Tags