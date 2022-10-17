WHAT EXPERIENCE AND BACKGROUND MAKES YOU A GOOD CANDIDATE TO BE A CITY COUNCIL MEMBER?
I've lived in Litchfield for 18 years. Prior to moving here I lived in Atwater for 30 years. During my time in Atwater I served on Atwater's city council for 19 years 6 of those as mayor. I also served on the Atwater Fire Department and ambulance service. This gives me great knowledge of city government operations.
WHAT DO YOU FEEL IS THE MOST PRESSING ISSUE FOR THE CITY CURRENTLY AND HOW DO YOU PROPOSE TO ADDRESS THIS CONCERN?
Affordable housing for low income and senior housing for seniors wanting to down size to stay in litchfield. This has been talked about for years, but doesn’t get much past the talking stage. This is something if elected i will be willing to work very hard to see these problems solved. Keeping taxes as reasonable as possible. See my answer for “what are your plans to keep the city fiscally responsible?”
DESCRIBE THE CITY OF LITCHFIELD IN THREE WORDS?
WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS TO KEEP THE CITY FISCALLY RESPONSIBLE?
For the subject of fiscal responsibility I have two words —want and need. When it comes to spending taxpayers’ money the need has to be justified for me to vote for whatever the need is. Wanting to spend taxpayer money on something they can’t justify a need with gets a no vote from me. These two words are very powerful when deciding city spending of tax dollars.
AS AN ELECTED OFFICIAL HOW CAN YOU IMPROVE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WITHIN OUR CITY, SO WE CAN GROW?
Economic development is something both city council and the county must work hand in hand. One tool that can be used is tax incriminate financing. This forgiveness of taxes for a certain amount of time helps new businesses want to bring their businesses to Litchfield. As this time the city doesn’t have this tool to use. This would be a priority to get started for the city. The League of Minnesota Cities can also be used to advertise our city to entice new businesses to relocate to our city.