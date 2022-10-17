WHAT EXPERIENCE AND BACKGROUND MAKES YOU A GOOD CANDIDATE TO BE A CITY COUNCIL MEMBER?

I have been a member of the Litchfield schools and community for over 30 years and grew up in Grove City. I have four children growing up in this community, and my husband owns a business in the community. I have been a council member for Ward 5 since February of 2017 and continue to speak with and hear from our citizens and find answers or assistance for their questions and concerns. I am also a patrol sergeant for the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office and have been a part of this agency since 2005. I also worked at the local Pizza Hut for 18 years, beginning at the age of 16. These occupations both gave me opportunities to meet and speak with citizens within our community as well as other communities. If you have watched our council meetings you will see my strengths are my listening and observation skills.

