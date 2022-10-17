WHAT EXPERIENCE AND BACKGROUND MAKES YOU A GOOD CANDIDATE TO BE A CITY COUNCIL MEMBER?
I have been a member of the Litchfield schools and community for over 30 years and grew up in Grove City. I have four children growing up in this community, and my husband owns a business in the community. I have been a council member for Ward 5 since February of 2017 and continue to speak with and hear from our citizens and find answers or assistance for their questions and concerns. I am also a patrol sergeant for the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office and have been a part of this agency since 2005. I also worked at the local Pizza Hut for 18 years, beginning at the age of 16. These occupations both gave me opportunities to meet and speak with citizens within our community as well as other communities. If you have watched our council meetings you will see my strengths are my listening and observation skills.
DESCRIBE THE CITY OF LITCHFIELD IN THREE WORDS?
Welcoming. Progressive. Beautiful.
WHAT DO YOU FEEL IS THE MOST PRESSING ISSUE FOR THE CITY CURRENTLY AND HOW DO YOU PROPOSE TO ADDRESS THIS CONCERN?
Each community has pressing issues and lists of needs and wants from most of the community members. Unfortunately, everything costs money and the needs may require tax dollars from the community, and the wants need funding from somewhere. I believe the concerns of raising taxes from a large portion of our citizens is the most pressing issue and stressor overall.
The issue that we talk about often in our meetings and have talked about often over the years I have been on the council is the local housing availability. We have several employment opportunities in and around the city of Litchfield. If we want to increase the number of students in our schools and bring more citizens to town to work the open employment positions, we need places for these families and individuals to live. The city staff has always focused on keeping the essential services functioning for the citizens of this community. I propose we continue to move forward with the path of finding developers to build more housing and work with the current developers who are trying to build more housing. We can never possibly make everyone happy and we have to do our best to make the decisions we feel are best for the community’s growth and forward progression. We all understand the subject of taxes makes everyone uneasy. I feel we have all done our best to remain on the lower end of the tax scale in reference to communities of same and similar size, while providing the needed services and many of the requests that have been brought to our tables. I truly want what is best for the entirety of our community with a goal of trying hard not to strain people’s budgets. Adding more housing and bringing more families and individuals to our community will also assist by adding to our tax base.
The Litchfield Area Recreation Center is another project that would bring more people to the community, to visit and possibly to stay. This could also cause the need for even more housing and would offer more employment opportunities in relation to economic development as we discuss in number five below.
AS AN ELECTED OFFICIAL HOW CAN YOU IMPROVE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WITHIN OUR CITY, SO WE CAN GROW?
Communication is key and making sure we acknowledge and make it clear that we support and encourage economic development as a priority in our community. Most businesses in most communities are struggling to find employees right now. If we focus on housing to bring more people to our community, those people may need jobs. We have many great competitive employment opportunities right her in our community.
Ultimately, communication is key for all of the above. Ideas and discussion with the citizens, business owners, council and stakeholders are how we will make our community thrive.
WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS TO KEEP THE CITY FISCALLY RESPONSIBLE?
I feel the best way to keep our city fiscally responsible is to continue on the same path. I truly believe our city staff and council members have the best interest of the citizens in mind with a goal of keeping the taxes at a manageable rate while keeping the necessary services working properly and moving forward with progression and filling some of the wants from people in the community. It is my job as a council member to hear each person’s concerns, get their questions answered and assist with their issues. It is also my job to make sure the citizens know how important it is to reach out to the council members and citizens. I always tell my kids that i can’t read their minds and communication is key. If we don’t know there is an issue, or if we don’t know someone is upset with something, we can’t fix it or address it. Communication is also important when things are going well or when our citizens enjoy projects and services. It is always helpful to have positive feedback. We all have to work together and communicate to make and keep this community great for everyone. As i said above, in reference to tax rates and comparing to other same and similar sized communities; we have always been on the lower end and i feel the staff does a great job keeping it that way.