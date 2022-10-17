WHAT EXPERIENCE AND BACKGROUND MAKES YOU A GOOD CANDIDATE TO BE MAYOR?

I have served on various committees and boards in our community as a board member and/or officer. I attended the League of Minnesota Cities training and Blandin Leadership training. I am currently in my second four-year term as Ward 2 Litchfield City Council representative. I have had comments from people asking me to run for mayor and after thinking for several months, I decided to run.

