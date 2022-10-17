WHAT EXPERIENCE AND BACKGROUND MAKES YOU A GOOD CANDIDATE TO BE MAYOR?
I have served on various committees and boards in our community as a board member and/or officer. I attended the League of Minnesota Cities training and Blandin Leadership training. I am currently in my second four-year term as Ward 2 Litchfield City Council representative. I have had comments from people asking me to run for mayor and after thinking for several months, I decided to run.
BUSINESS RELIES ON STRONG CITY SERVICES AND INFRASTRUCTURE – CITIES NEED A HEALTHY TAX BASE. HOW SHOULD THE CITY CONSIDER BUSINESS NEEDS WHEN MAKING DECISIONS ABOUT PROPERTY TAXES, FEES, AND OTHER REVENUE SOURCES?
We need to expand our tax base by adding housing and businesses. The tax burden is then distributed to more properties. There is a new industrial park being planned. We need to move forward on this.
The city needs to apply for public funds whenever possible rather than taxing citizens. This requires planning to be ready for public grants. A revised comprehensive plan is the first step.
DESCRIBE IN YOUR WORDS THE MISSION OF THE CITY OF LITCHFIELD.
The primary purpose of government is to provide essential services and keep citizens safe. But citizens want to see something for their tax money. The city has to balance the amenities that people want while not creating a tax burden. Public-private partnerships are vital to accomplish this.
ATTRACTING AND RETAINING WORKERS IS A TOP PRIORITY FOR OUR BUSINESS COMMUNITY, DO YOU HAVE ANY STRATEGIES OR RECOMMENDATIONS TO HELP EMPLOYERS WITH THE WORKFORCE CHALLENGE?
Workforce housing is the highest priority, as I discussed above. We can also increase our workforce by partnering with our schools and businesses to train students in the trades like welding and healthcare. Some communities have formed cooperatives to do this. Again, working with Meeker County EDA should be considered.
WHAT ARE THREE FACTORS MOST IMPORTANT TO THE FUTURE OF LITCHFIELD? CHOOSE 1 AND TELL HOW YOU WILL LEAD THE CITY TO ACCOMPLISH IT.
Factors: housing, economic development, limiting tax increases
Housing is part of economic development; primarily, we need owner-occupied workforce housing. I would say senior housing is a second priority. If a retired couple is living in a four-bedroom home and can move into a slab-on-grade duplex, their four-bedroom house becomes available for a family. There is a domino effect that helps both the retired couple and the family. Some retired citizens have moved to other communities due to housing availability.
The city needs to streamline the development process; the City Council needs to be in the driver's seat. What we have been doing is not working. There has been discussion about updating the Meeker County housing study; we need to move on this. Developments require a planning and approval process which takes time, but can the City Council, city staff, and developer all be on the same page?
AS AN ELECTED OFFICIAL HOW CAN YOU IMPROVE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WITHIN OUR CITY, TO HELP OUR COMMUNITY GROW?
First the city of Litchfield EDA, which is the City Council, needs to meet. We have not met in the six years I have been on the council. I have requested this before, multiple times to multiple people, and will do so again. I would schedule a meeting within the first three months of 2023.
Then we need to work with Meeker EDA by contracting for their services or hire our own city employee. Either way, we need a person to be responsible and to report to the City Council. This person needs to have the qualifications and experience.