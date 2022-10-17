WHAT EXPERIENCE AND BACKGROUND MAKES YOU A GOOD CANDIDATE TO BE MAYOR?
I am in my 14th year on the City Council as council person at-large. I have served on many committees including finance, personnel, Central Community Transit and the Litchfield Visitors Bureau. These committees have provided invaluable experience in the operation and function of city government.
Owner/operator of a successful insurance business in Litchfield for the past 42 years.
Retired member of the Litchfield Rescue Squad, after serving 26 years (14 years as chief), providing emergency services for our community.
Served on many other committees and organizations in this community through the years.
WHAT ARE THREE FACTORS MOST IMPORTANT TO THE FUTURE OF LITCHFIELD? CHOOSE ONE AND TELL HOW YOU WILL LEAD THE CITY TO ACCOMPLISH IT.
If I had to choose one, I would choose housing, but to accomplish any of these factors, all three need to work in concert to achieve a desired outcome with economic development, infrastructure and housing. To help grow our community through economic development, business relies on strong city services and infrastructure to support the development. We also need housing for the increased workforce. We are constantly hearing from our constituents that we need housing. I agree that we need housing. To increase housing and further development, we will need more land annexed in the city. This will take a joint effort by all entities and the business community to accomplish. With a serious effort, we could realistically increase housing by 100 units in the next four years. I believe this is an attainable goal.
ATTRACTING AND RETAINING WORKERS IS A TOP PRIORITY FOR OUR BUSINESS COMMUNITY, DO YOU HAVE ANY STRATEGIES OR RECOMMENDATIONS TO HELP EMPLOYERS WITH THE WORKFORCE CHALLENGE?
One of the biggest challenges is having adequate housing to attract and retain workers. With my vision and objective, this is a topic that will be addressed in the future.
BUSINESS RELIES ON STRONG CITY SERVICES AND INFRASTRUCTURE – CITIES NEED A HEALTHY TAX BASE. HOW SHOULD THE CITY CONSIDER BUSINESS NEEDS WHEN MAKING DECISIONS ABOUT PROPERTY TAXES, FEES, AND OTHER REVENUE SOURCES?
The city needs to maintain a proactive role in providing services and infrastructure needs for businesses to operate. To accomplish this, we need to assure the business that we can provide the required service and infrastructure for their future needs. This is essential to attracting new businesses to our community along with supporting our existing businesses.
AS AN ELECTED OFFICIAL HOW CAN YOU IMPROVE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WITHIN OUR CITY, TO HELP OUR COMMUNITY GROW?
Economic development is very important for our city. Ideally, it would be great to have packages already in place for various-size businesses, including land. This is a goal that cannot be achieved by the city alone. It will require involvement of many entities including Meeker County, Litchfield Industries, State of Minnesota, Litchfield Chamber, along with other economic development entities. We need to work together to accomplish a desired outcome to attract new businesses to help grow our community.
DESCRIBE IN YOUR WORDS THE MISSION OF THE CITY OF LITCHFIELD.
The mission of the city of Litchfield has always been and should always be to provide essential services, such as water, sewer, electric, streets, and public safety for the community. It is vital that we do not allow any of these services to fail or fall behind. As I stated many times, if we do, we fail as a city.
The city is also responsible to maintain our library, splash pad, parks, ball fields, playgrounds, campgrounds, courts and rinks and many other non-essential services. These services provide enjoyment and entertainment for our entire community.